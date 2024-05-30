DIU confirmed destruction of 4 Russian Tunets boats in occupied Crimea

According to detailed information from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Magura V5 drones destroyed not two but four KS-701 "Tunets" boats of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Crimea.

DIU updated the Russian Black Sea Fleet losses after The Ukrainian drone attack in Crimea

In total, the losses of the aggressor state of Russia from the attack by the Ukrainian Magura V5 marine attack drones amounted to four KS-701 "Tunets" high-speed transport landing craft. The occupiers used the specified means for logistics and patrolling the water area near the temporarily occupied peninsula, the DIU statement says. Share

What is known about the consequences of the night attack of Ukrainian drones in Crimea

As a result of the massive attack on Crimea on the night of May 30, seven targets related to the Russian Black Sea Fleet were hit.

Informed sources say that the missile attack affected four boats, two ferries and a pilot boat. These vessels were damaged or destroyed. 5 people were injured.

In addition to the pilot boat "Mechta", which sank due to damage caused by falling rocket fragments, the ferry "Conro Trader" and the ferry "Avangard" were damaged. The latter ran aground due to damage.

One of the crew members, Roman Stas, was injured on the Conro Trader ferry, and he is undergoing surgery right now.