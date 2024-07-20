Air defense forces destroyed 13 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of July 20, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 12 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs, one unspecified UAV, 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile.
Points of attention
- The Russian army used drones and missiles of various types to attack Kharkiv, Poltava and other regions of Ukraine.
- The Air Force of Ukraine repelled the attack thanks to the effective action of units of mobile fire groups and anti-aircraft missile forces.
- The army of the Russian Federation shelled the community of Velikopysaryv of the Okhtyr district of the Sumy region.
How the Ukrainian air defense system worked
The Russian Army launched air targets from the Voronezh and Kursk regions (RF), the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk said.
The enemy attacked the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions of Ukraine.
As the general noted, repelling the air attack involved:
units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine
anti-aircraft missile troops
electronic warfare
The Russian army shelled the border of Sumy Oblast
The army of the Russian Federation shelled the Velykopisariv community of the Okhtyr district of the Sumy region with artillery, a 62-year-old woman was killed, and her 66-year-old husband was wounded.
According to the investigation, the enemy fired artillery at the civil infrastructure of the Velikopysarov community of the Okhtyr district in the Sumy region.
Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, document the consequences of the shootings. In the future, the materials of the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region.
