Air defense forces destroyed 13 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of July 20, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 12 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs, one unspecified UAV, 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile.

How the Ukrainian air defense system worked

The Russian Army launched air targets from the Voronezh and Kursk regions (RF), the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleschuk said.

The Air Force shot down 13 air targets - 12 strike UAVs "Shahed - 131/136"; - 1 UAV of an unspecified type, the message says. Share

The enemy attacked the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions of Ukraine.

As the general noted, repelling the air attack involved:

units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

anti-aircraft missile troops

electronic warfare

The Russian army shelled the border of Sumy Oblast

The army of the Russian Federation shelled the Velykopisariv community of the Okhtyr district of the Sumy region with artillery, a 62-year-old woman was killed, and her 66-year-old husband was wounded.

According to the investigation, the enemy fired artillery at the civil infrastructure of the Velikopysarov community of the Okhtyr district in the Sumy region.

Under the procedural leadership of the Okhtyr district prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the prosecutor's office said in a statement. Share

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement officers, document the consequences of the shootings. In the future, the materials of the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region.