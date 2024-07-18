Air defence shot down 16 Shaheds and two missiles overnight

On the night of July 18, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 16 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones and three guided air missiles.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defence successfully destroyed all 16 "Shaheds" and two missiles aimed at different regions of the country.
- Mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile units, and radio-electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the air attack.
- Also, the occupation forces of the Russian Federation dropped guided aerial bombs on Lyman in the Donetsk region, which resulted in the wounding of a resident.
How the Ukrainian air defence system worked
The Air Force commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported about it.
The occupying army launched attack drones from the Russian Kursk region. Also, three guided air missiles were directed at the territory of Ukraine from the south: two — Kh-59/Kh-69 and one Kh-35.
As the general noted, repelling the air attack involved:
Mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces,
Air Force anti-aircraft missile units,
Electronic warfare (EW) units.
Russia dropped xis glide bombs on the Lyman, one injured
On July 17, the Russian military dropped six guided aerial bombs on Liman in the Donetsk region in half an hour. As a result, a woman was injured.
Oleksandr Zhuravlyov, head of the Lyman City Military Administration (CMA), reported this.
The injured woman was admitted to a local hospital, she will be stabilised and sent to the Sloviansk hospital. She has a shrapnel wound and eye damage.
Oleksandr Zhuravlev clarified that five thousand people remain in Lyman.
Before the full-scale invasion, 22 thousand people lived in the city, which was under occupation for more than four months. On October 1, 2022, the Defence Forces of Ukraine released Lyman.
