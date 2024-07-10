On the night of July 10, the enemy attacked the port infrastructure of the Odesa district with missiles, and also hit an energy facility in the Rivne region using kamikaze drones.

The Russian Federation attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa

Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA), said that the aggressor's target was the port infrastructure of the Odesa district. "Unfortunately, two people, a security guard and a truck driver, died," he said. According to him, another man, a watch sailor, was injured, and he is receiving all the necessary help in the hospital.

Warehouses, cargo vehicles and a civilian ship were damaged by the debris. Due to damage to the vessel, there was a liquid leak. The consequences are being eliminated, — said Kiper.

"Ukrenergo" also reported that tonight, the enemy carried out a drone attack on an energy facility in the Rivne region. He notes that consumers were cut off in some areas of the region.

The power supply to all consumers has been restored. Emergency recovery work is ongoing, the company reported.

Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk reported that on the night of July 10, 2024, the enemy struck with one Iskander-M ballistic missile and four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region of the Russian Federation and the cape Chauda is the occupied Crimea.

As a result of combat operations, 14 "Shakheds" were shot down in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Rivne regions, the report said.

It is also noted that missiles attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa.

As a result of active countermeasures, three enemy Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles and three attack UAVs did not reach their targets, Oleschuk said.

He notes that fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and electronic warfare units were involved.

Russia massively struck on Ukraine on July 8

On July 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. Russians used at least 6 Tu-95 missile bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two MiG-31K planes, which launched Kinzhal missiles.

Anti-aircraft defense managed to destroy 30 enemy missiles.

In Kyiv, one of the buildings of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital was attacked by the Russians. There are two dead people there, both adults, in particular, one female doctor died. Another 10 people were injured. It was possible to save four people, three of them children.

In total, 31 people died in Ukraine as a result of the enemy attack, and another 125 were injured.

The SSU established that Russia hit the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv with an X-101 missile.

It also became known that as a result of the Russian massive shelling of Kyiv on July 8, three transformer substations of DTEK were destroyed or damaged, and the power grid was also damaged.

Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro were under attack. At least 10 dead and more than 30 injured in Kryvyi Rih, one dead and 12 injured in Dnipro.