Ukrainian air defense shot down all the drones during the Russian attack

Air defense of Ukraine was able to successfully repulse a new attack by Russian invaders on peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 17. What is known

According to the press service of the Air Force of Ukraine, on the night of August 17, 2024, the Russian army struck the city of Sumy with an Iskander-K cruise missile (launched from the Voronezh region — RF).

In addition, it is indicated that the enemy also attacked with 14 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk, Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

Anti-aircraft defense of Ukraine was able to destroy all 14 Shaheds in the sky.

Mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and EW means of the Air Force joined in repelling this attack.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kyiv regions. Thanks for the combat work! Together — to victory! Mykola Oleschuk Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Russia attacked the Kharkiv and Sumy regions

The village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region was again attacked by the enemy. A woman died as a result of the shelling.

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian occupiers destroyed private houses, the roof was destroyed and a fire broke out in a two-story building.

Later, at 4:30 a.m., an enemy anti-aircraft missile attack took place in the Borova village of the Izyum district.

There was no information about the victims and destruction.

On the morning of August 17, Russian aviation attacked Sumy. After that, 10 civilian cars parked next to multi-story residential buildings caught fire.

In addition, the blast wave knocked out windows, damaged the facades of residential buildings and other premises."