The Black Sea Fleet of the Russia in Crimea surrendered — the commander of the special unit of the DIU "Group 13"

The commander of the special unit of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Group 13" with the call sign "Thirteenth" talked about the results of the work of the Ukrainian attack drone MAGURA V5. According to him, we are talking about 18 affected vessels of the Russian Federation in a year and a half.

The Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation was unable to repel Ukraine

In fact, the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Crimea capitulated. The Russian Federation has already removed everything most modern and necessary from Sevastopol. He paralyzed this fleet. Now he eats money from the budget of the Russian Federation, although he cannot perform his functions, — explained "Trynastiyty".

The commander of the special unit "Group 13" also draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian-made MAGURA V5 attack marine drone is capable of covering a distance of more than 800 kilometers.

In addition, it is emphasized that its speed reaches 80 km/h, and the warhead weighs 250 kilograms.

According to the Thirteenth, he and his team did not pursue an increase in the warhead to destroy the ship with one hit.

We went the other way: we attacked in a swarm, inflicting five or more hits on large ships, which caused critical damage, — the special agent notes.

What else is known about the MAGURA V5

According to the conclusions of the "Political Science and Security Studies Journal", it was the Ukrainian MAGURA V5 drone that destroyed the largest number of Russian vessels during the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

The DIU previously announced new surprises for the occupiers related to the Ukrainian MAGURA V5 surface drones.

As Ukrainian intelligence officers warn, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is doing everything possible to create analogues of Ukrainian drones.