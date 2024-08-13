Landing of DIU on Tendrivska and Kinburnska spits. Only the first phase of the global plan of the Defense Forces

A series of naval operations in the Black Sea is a stage of a more global plan of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Currently, the implementation of this plan is ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders are implementing a large-scale plan in the Black Sea

The final plan of the operation remains classified. It is only known that it involves a carefully planned and coordinated interaction of various units of the Security Forces.

The scale of the operation is much larger than it might seem at first glance.

According to sources close to military intelligence, the "Alfa" CSO of the SBU, the National Guard, the Navy of Ukraine and a group of UAV pilots are involved in the operation in the Black Sea.

The total number of military personnel involved exceeds 300 people.

The operation was coordinated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (GUR). It was the GUR special forces that carried out the landings on Tendrivska Kosa on August 6 and on Kinburnska Kosa on August 9.

During the landing on the Tendrivska spit, the "Artan" unit together with the Navy destroyed the enemy's armored vehicles and the enemy's radio-electronic warfare (EW) complex. The enemy also suffered personnel losses. The "Artan" unit retreated without losses.

The scouts noted that the destruction of the enemy forces on the Tendriv spit was only part of the combat mission, the other details of which remain classified.

During the landing on the Kinburn Spit with the participation of the groups "Khimera", "Stugna", "Paragon", "Siberian Battalion" and "Terror" under the leadership of the Timur GUR unit of the MoU, dozens of Russian fighters were eliminated and equipment was destroyed, in particular EW and radar equipment ( radar).

Unfortunately, the Ukrainian units probably lost one boat with personnel, as reported by the enemy.

It is from the Kinburn spit that Russia regularly fires at the Ukrainian city of Ochakiv and conducts radar reconnaissance for further strikes on Ukraine. In addition, Russian EW devices are located on the Kinburn and Tendriv spits, which complicate the operation of Ukrainian UAVs in the occupied Crimea. Share

It will be recalled that the release by Ukrainian forces of the so-called Boyka towers, where powerful electronic warfare stations were located, opened the way for Ukrainian surface drones to Crimea.

The current landings may have a similar purpose — to increase the effectiveness of strikes on the peninsula.

In addition to the amphibious landing, the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been systematically striking the concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment on the Kinburn spit with the help of UAVs for more than a week.

The video of the effective strikes was published on August 13 by the fighters of the GUR MOU Legion.

The video recorded the destruction of up to 20 enemy targets, including two groups of machine gunners, Tiger armored personnel carriers and personnel, two observation posts, an ATGM group, a pickup truck, two UAZ vehicles with military personnel, as well as three firing positions, two of which were located in houses

On the night of August 8-9, the GUR unit of the MOU Group 13 hit the enemy patrol boat "Tunets" near the settlement of Chornomorske in the occupied Crimea with the help of a surface drone.

Also, on August 10, the Ukrainian Navy, in cooperation with the State Security Service and the SBU, struck the MSP-17 gas platform in the Black Sea, which the Russian Federation captured back in 2014.

The Neva-BS surveillance radar station and hydroacoustic location equipment were placed on this platform.