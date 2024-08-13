The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense showed that the August raid on the Russian-occupied Kinburn spit in the Mykolaiv region took place.

What is known about the successful raid of the DIU on the Kinburn spit

The DIU notes that the reconnaissance-strike group "Zyklon" struck observation posts, military equipment and personnel of the Russian occupiers with drones.

In particular, in general, the following were affected by drones:

machine gun calculation;

BM "Tiger";

APC with personnel;

observation point;

machine gun calculation;

ATGM calculation;

pickup;

UAZ with personnel;

UAZ cars;

mortar calculation;

UAZ;

antennas;

observation point;

personnel in the house;

personnel in the house;

UAZ;

firing position

What is known about the DIU operation on the Kinburn spit and the raising of the flag of Ukraine

Special officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense raised the flag of Ukraine on the Russian-occupied Kinburn spit in the Mykolaiv region.

It is noted that the flag of Ukraine was returned to the spit on Sunday, August 11.

According to the DIU, as a result of the raid on the Kinburn spit on August 9, six units of enemy armored vehicles were destroyed and about three dozen Russian invaders were eliminated.

The amphibious operation was carried out by the units "Khimera", "Aratta", "Stugna", "Paragon", "Siberian Battalion", "Terror" as part of the special unit of Timur GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and in cooperation with other components of the Security Forces and defense of the state.

During the mission on the spit, special forces attacked Russian fortifications at their positions "Kinburn Fortress", "Marine Station" and "Suvorov Monument".

Near the latter, soldiers of the DIU installed the battle flag of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine.