Special officers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense raised the flag of Ukraine on the Russian-occupied Kinburn spit in the Mykolaiv region.

What is known about the raising of the flag of Ukraine on the Kinburn spit

DIU raised the flag of Ukraine on the Kinburn spit. Most likely, this happened as a result of raids. Kosa remains under the enemy of the region, analysts of the DeepState monitoring project note.

It is noted that the flag of Ukraine was returned to the spit on Sunday, August 11.

According to the DIU, as a result of the raid on the Kinburn spit on August 9, six units of enemy armored vehicles were destroyed and about three dozen Russian invaders were eliminated.

The amphibious operation was carried out by the units "Khimera", "Aratta", "Stugna", "Paragon", "Siberian Battalion", "Terror" as part of the special unit of Timur DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and in cooperation with other components of the Security Forces and defense of the state.

During the mission on the spit, special forces attacked Russian fortifications at their positions "Kinburn Fortress", "Marine Station" and "Suvorov Monument".

Near the latter, soldiers of the GUR installed the battle flag of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine.

What is known about the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region

According to the fighters of the unit of the HUR "Khimera" with the callsigns "Shendros", "Robbiynyk", "Pirizhok" and a cat nicknamed "Zhora" in the new project "Ukrainian Witness" - they perform extremely difficult tasks on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

The difficulty of advancing in this direction lies primarily in the extensive network of straits and the large number of islands. In addition, the enemy constantly sees you. And he also hears the work of boats. It can be covered either on the water, or already during the landing, with a high-explosive bomb or artillery, - says the GUR fighter with the call sign "Pirizhok".

According to the deputy commander of the pseudo "Shendros", Ukrainian special forces continue to strengthen their position on the left bank.

We can put anti-aircraft defense there, says the soldier. — But the enemy immediately works with KABs. He has an approach zone from the Crimea, they have withdrawn the maximum number of means of fire damage to this area. The difficulty of entrenchment is in shoals and lowlands: the enemy covers you from above. And don't forget mined water, - notes "Shendros".

In his opinion, the criminal war unleashed by Russia will continue for a very long time.