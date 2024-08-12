Special officers of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense raised the flag of Ukraine on the Russian-occupied Kinburn spit in the Mykolaiv region.
What is known about the raising of the flag of Ukraine on the Kinburn spit
It is noted that the flag of Ukraine was returned to the spit on Sunday, August 11.
According to the DIU, as a result of the raid on the Kinburn spit on August 9, six units of enemy armored vehicles were destroyed and about three dozen Russian invaders were eliminated.
The amphibious operation was carried out by the units "Khimera", "Aratta", "Stugna", "Paragon", "Siberian Battalion", "Terror" as part of the special unit of Timur DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and in cooperation with other components of the Security Forces and defense of the state.
During the mission on the spit, special forces attacked Russian fortifications at their positions "Kinburn Fortress", "Marine Station" and "Suvorov Monument".
Near the latter, soldiers of the GUR installed the battle flag of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine.
What is known about the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region
According to the fighters of the unit of the HUR "Khimera" with the callsigns "Shendros", "Robbiynyk", "Pirizhok" and a cat nicknamed "Zhora" in the new project "Ukrainian Witness" - they perform extremely difficult tasks on the left bank of the Kherson Region.
According to the deputy commander of the pseudo "Shendros", Ukrainian special forces continue to strengthen their position on the left bank.
In his opinion, the criminal war unleashed by Russia will continue for a very long time.
