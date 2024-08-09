Special forces of the DIU destroyed about 30 occupiers of the Russian Federation on the Kinburn spit

During the raid on the Kinburn spit temporarily occupied by the Russians, the special forces of the Main Directorate of Intelligence eliminated dozens of Russian soldiers and their equipment.
DIU landing on Kinburn: 30 Russian invaders were destroyed
On August 9, 2024, as a result of a raid on the Kinburn spit occupied by the Russians, six units of enemy armored vehicles were destroyed and about three dozen invaders were eliminated.
This was reported by DIU.
The amphibious operation was carried out by the units "Khimera", "Stugna", "Paragon", "Siberian Battalion", "Terror" as part of the special unit of Timur GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the support of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and in cooperation with other components of the State Security and Defense Forces.
During the mission on the spit, special forces attacked the Russian fortifications at their positions "Kinbourne Fortress", "Marine Station" and "Suvorov Monument".
Near the latter, soldiers of the GUR installed the battle flag of the Military Intelligence of Ukraine.
The Kinburn spit will be free, like all other temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!
What do the DIU say about the special operation on the Tendrivska spit
On August 7, the DIU reported on the successful operation on the Tendrivska spit.
It is noted that the special forces of the DIU conducted an amphibious operation on the Tendrivska spit, where they destroyed enemy armored vehicles, in particular MT-LB, the enemy's EW complex, and also destroyed the fortifications of the Russians.
During the battle, the Russian invaders suffered losses among personnel — the exact number is being clarified. Having completed the assigned task, in particular the secret part of it, the military scouts left without casualties, the HUR emphasizes.
