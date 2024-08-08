According to Ivan Tymochka, head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense conducted a number of secret missions on the Tendrivska Spit.
Points of attention
- DIU units conducted a series of secret operations on the Tendrivska Spit, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities by destroying enemy armored vehicles and fortifications.
- The success of the amphibious operation led to losses among Russian servicemen, showcasing the importance of intelligence work and the effectiveness of Ukrainian special forces.
- The Main Directorate of Intelligence highlighted the existence of a powerful agent network in occupied Crimea, aiding in intelligence gathering and targeting enemy objects.
- Strikes on warships of the Black Sea Fleet were emphasized as crucial tasks that required meticulous preparation and intelligence, demonstrating Ukraine's strong intelligence network in Crimea.
- The DIU special forces, including the unit 'Artan' and the Maritime Center of Military Intelligence, successfully completed their mission on the Tendrivska Spit without casualties, showcasing their high professionalism and efficiency in combating the occupiers.
What is known about the secret operations of the DIU on the Tendrivska spit
He emphasized that an important role is currently played by strikes on warships of the Black Sea Fleet of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
According to him, carrying out operations to attack ships of the Black Sea Fleet requires careful preparation and conducting intelligence, which indicates the presence of a powerful intelligence network of Ukrainian forces in the occupied Crimea.
What do they say at DIU?
The day before, the DIU was told about the successful operation on the Tendrivska Spit.
The operation was attended by special forces of the special unit of the GUR "Artan" and the Maritime Center of Military Intelligence.
It is noted that special forces of the DIU conducted an amphibious operation on the Tendrivska spit, destroyed enemy armored vehicles, in particular MT-LB, the enemy's EW complex, and also destroyed the fortifications of the Russians.
