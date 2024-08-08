DIU conducted a series of secret operations on the Tendrivska spit — details
DIU conducted a series of secret operations on the Tendrivska spit — details

DIU special forces soldier
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to Ivan Tymochka, head of the Council of Reservists of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, units of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense conducted a number of secret missions on the Tendrivska Spit.

  • DIU units conducted a series of secret operations on the Tendrivska Spit, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities by destroying enemy armored vehicles and fortifications.
  • The success of the amphibious operation led to losses among Russian servicemen, showcasing the importance of intelligence work and the effectiveness of Ukrainian special forces.
  • The Main Directorate of Intelligence highlighted the existence of a powerful agent network in occupied Crimea, aiding in intelligence gathering and targeting enemy objects.
  • Strikes on warships of the Black Sea Fleet were emphasized as crucial tasks that required meticulous preparation and intelligence, demonstrating Ukraine's strong intelligence network in Crimea.
  • The DIU special forces, including the unit 'Artan' and the Maritime Center of Military Intelligence, successfully completed their mission on the Tendrivska Spit without casualties, showcasing their high professionalism and efficiency in combating the occupiers.

What is known about the secret operations of the DIU on the Tendrivska spit

It was stated that a number of secret tasks were carried out there... Tasks that relied on fighters should give a long-term perspective. We understand that the enemy now does not control the Black Sea as much as it could have done it a year ago. This is connected with strikes on air defense systems located there, and strikes on airfields, Tymochko notes.

He emphasized that an important role is currently played by strikes on warships of the Black Sea Fleet of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

According to him, carrying out operations to attack ships of the Black Sea Fleet requires careful preparation and conducting intelligence, which indicates the presence of a powerful intelligence network of Ukrainian forces in the occupied Crimea.

This means that we have a good agency network in Crimea. It makes it possible to know where there are "blind spots" in the Russian system of sea control, Tymochko emphasized.

What do they say at DIU?

The day before, the DIU was told about the successful operation on the Tendrivska Spit.

The operation was attended by special forces of the special unit of the GUR "Artan" and the Maritime Center of Military Intelligence.

It is noted that special forces of the DIU conducted an amphibious operation on the Tendrivska spit, destroyed enemy armored vehicles, in particular MT-LB, the enemy's EW complex, and also destroyed the fortifications of the Russians.

During the battle, the Russian invaders suffered losses among personnel - the exact number is being clarified. Having completed the assigned task, including the secret part of it, the military scouts left without casualties, the DIU emphasizes.

