The International Legion of the DIU showed the destruction of the occupiers of the Russian Federation in Sumy Oblast — video

Legionnaires of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense continue to destroy the occupiers in the Sumy direction. A video of combat work against the Russian army appeared.

DIU showed the work of legionnaires in the Sumy direction

In the video, you can see the work of legionnaires of military intelligence. Soldiers attack the occupying forces of the Russian Federation using FPV drones.

We will remind you that the Sumy region immediately borders three regions of Russia — Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod.

Since August 6, fighting has been going on in the border areas of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The Russians declared that the territory of the Kursk region was allegedly "invaded" by the Ukrainian military.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not make any official statements on this matter.

Mandatory evacuation is being carried out in the Sumy region

Mandatory evacuation of 6,000 civilians is being carried out in five communities of the Sumy region.

According to the results of the meeting, the order of the head of the Sumy OVA was signed regarding the implementation of the mandatory evacuation of 23 settlements of 5 communities of the Sumy district:

Krasnopilska

Mykolayivska village

Myropolska

Yunakivskaya

Khotynskaya

First of all, of course, the task is to evacuate families with children. Currently, the places where they will live are prepared — in the safest places that can be identified and allocated for this category of citizens today, — stressed the head of the OVA, Volodymyr Artyukh.

As reported, the order came into force from the moment of signing.

The head of the OVA added that the situation in the Sumy region remains quite tense, but is controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.