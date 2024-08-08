The White House reacted to the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

The White House stated that they did not know about the operation in the Kursk region in advance. The administration plans to contact Ukraine to learn about its details and purpose.

The US will continue to support Ukraine

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean Pierre did not comment on whether Ukraine used American weapons for this attack.

However, Jean Pierre emphasized that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russia and added that the United States will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression.

It must be remembered that there are Russian troops in the Kursk region. They are there, attacking Ukraine from this region. You can't forget about it, - reminded the spokeswoman of the White House. Share

She noted that while Ukraine defends itself against Russian aggression, the United States will continue to support it.

We will continue to do so. And they will take actions within the limits of common sense to protect themselves from these attacks, said official Karin Jean Pierre. Share

Events in Kurshchyna: what is known

On August 6, Russian Telegram channels reported on alleged fighting in the border areas of the Russian Federation with reference to pro-war media. It was also noted that the Ukrainian military allegedly "invaded" the territory of the Kursk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not make any official statements on this matter.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), after analyzing the reports of Russia regarding attempts to break through the border in the Kursk region, came to the conclusion that the versions of events from the local authorities and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the FSB differ.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said that Russian propagandists were tasked with shifting the focus of attention from the North to the battles in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.