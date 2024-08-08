The White House reacted to the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

The White House stated that they did not know about the operation in the Kursk region in advance. The administration plans to contact Ukraine to learn about its details and purpose.
Points of attention
- The White House claims that it did not plan the operation in the Kursk region and supports the defense of Ukraine against Russian aggression.
- The United States will continue to provide support to Ukraine in the struggle for its security and territorial integrity.
- Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russia despite attempts to disinformation and redirect attention.
The US will continue to support Ukraine
White House spokeswoman Karin Jean Pierre did not comment on whether Ukraine used American weapons for this attack.
However, Jean Pierre emphasized that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russia and added that the United States will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression.
She noted that while Ukraine defends itself against Russian aggression, the United States will continue to support it.
Events in Kurshchyna: what is known
On August 6, Russian Telegram channels reported on alleged fighting in the border areas of the Russian Federation with reference to pro-war media. It was also noted that the Ukrainian military allegedly "invaded" the territory of the Kursk region.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not make any official statements on this matter.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), after analyzing the reports of Russia regarding attempts to break through the border in the Kursk region, came to the conclusion that the versions of events from the local authorities and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the FSB differ.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said that Russian propagandists were tasked with shifting the focus of attention from the North to the battles in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
We will remind you that on August 7, it became known that drones attacked the car of the famous "military officer" of the Russian Federation, Yevgeny Piddubny, in the Kursk region. The Russian propagandist was eliminated.
