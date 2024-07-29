The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the attacks on electric substations in Kurshchyna on July 28
The General Staff of the AFU confirmed the attacks on electric substations in Kurshchyna on July 28

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
the "cotton" at power substations in Kurshchyna
Читати українською

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked several power stations in the Kursk region in the evening of July 28. These infrastructure facilities of the aggressor country ensured the functioning of the railway.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine executed targeted attacks on electric substations in Kurshchyna to undermine the industry supporting the war against Ukraine.
  • The operation aimed to disrupt the enemy's weapons transportation infrastructure and impact the occupiers' logistical capabilities in the Kursk region.
  • The ongoing measures to undermine the enemy's military and economic potential through targeted operations will continue until the armed aggression against Ukraine ceases.
  • The General Staff confirmed explosions at multiple electric substations in Kurshchyna, resulting in power outages in several districts of the Kursk region.
  • The drone attack on Kurshchyna on July 28 further escalated tensions, with reports of downed Ukrainian drones and strategic hits on key infrastructures.

The General Staff confirmed the "cotton" at power substations in Kurshchyna

According to the General Staff, there is information about the operation of air defense systems in the Kursk region and explosions in the areas of at least four electric substations.

As a result, power outages are recorded in the Ponyrovsky, Kursk and Solntsevsky districts of the Kursk region.

The operation was carried out by the fighters of the Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

The General Staff emphasized that the industry of the Russian Federation, which works for the war against Ukraine, is a legitimate target. At the same time, the substations that were attacked ensure the functioning of the railway, which the occupiers use to transport weapons and military equipment.

Measures to undermine the enemy's military and economic potential will continue until the invaders stop their armed aggression against the Ukrainian people.

Drone attack on Kurshchyna: what is known

In the evening of July 28, explosions rang out in the Kursk region. The Russians complained about the drone attack.

In particular, the governor of the Kursk region Oleksiy Smirnov announced "12 downed Ukrainian drones". At the same time, videos of "arrivals" in the Solntsev and Pristen districts were distributed online.

Telegram channels also clarified that one of the drones hit the substation.

