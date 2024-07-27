Watch: Drones attacked the Diaghilev Air Base and the Refinery in Ryazan

On the night and morning of July 27, a new powerful "bavovna" thundered on the territory of the aggressor country of Russia. Two enemy military objects were hit by UAVs at once.

Drone attack on the Russian Federation on July 27 — first details and video

Russian Telegram channels announce a UAV attack on the Diaghilev Air Base and the Refinery in Ryazan.

According to local residents, the drones were shot down on the approach to the refinery and the military airfield.

Footage of smoke over the city is published on the network.

Photo: ASTRA

In addition, it is noted that the explosions in the area of the local airbase first thundered around 6 o'clock in the morning.

The authorities of the Russian Federation claim that all air targets were shot down, there is no damage on the ground.

And the Ministry of Defense of Russia declares that 7 drones were shot down in the morning over the Ryazan region.

Later, information also appeared that in Ryazan, the wreckage of a drone fell near the M5 Mall shopping center, and the windows of one of the cars, which was located nearby, were blown out.

What is known about the Russian Diaghilev Air Base

This is a Russian air base in Ryazan, which is located on the western outskirts of the city in the city district of Diaghilev and is part of the prefecture of the Moscow district.

According to the available data, the 43rd CBZ PLAS (Center for combat use and retraining of flight crews), equipped with Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, Tu-134UBL, An-26 aircraft, is located at this military airfield.

In addition, it is the base of the 203rd separate refueling aircraft regiment equipped with Il-78 refueling aircraft.

It is also indicated that the 360th aircraft repair plant is located nearby.

On December 5, 2022, a Tu-95MS strategic bomber and a Tu-22M3 long-range bomber, as well as an aircraft refueling truck were damaged at the air base, six Russian servicemen were killed and 11 were injured.

Ukrainian intelligence officers later stated that the attack on the Russian air base was carried out with the help of Tu-141 Strizh drones, which were loaded with explosives.