Attack of drones on Millerovo airfield. Satellite images of the consequences appeared

On the night of July 20, a "cotton" occurred in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. Explosions rang out at the military airfield "Millerovo", there were reports of a drone attack.
Satellite images of the consequences of the attack on the Millerovo airfield have appeared
The photo shows the damage to the building of the technical and operational part and the PMM warehouse.
Strike on the airfield "Millerovo"
On the night of July 20, powerful explosions were reported near the Millerovo military airfield. The network reported that more than 16 explosions were heard in the area of the village of Dolotinka, near the airfield.
Military expert Oleksandr Musienko said that the Russian airfield "Millerovo" ceased to exist after the Second World War, but it was restored in January 2014, just before the occupation of Crimea.
According to him, various aircraft were based there - MiG-29, and later Su-35, as well as Su-30 of the occupiers.
