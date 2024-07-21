Attack of drones on Millerovo airfield. Satellite images of the consequences appeared

On the night of July 20, a "cotton" occurred in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation. Explosions rang out at the military airfield "Millerovo", there were reports of a drone attack.

Satellite images of the consequences of the attack on the Millerovo airfield have appeared

The photo shows the damage to the building of the technical and operational part and the PMM warehouse.

The airport was attacked by drones on Saturday night. On the satellite image taken after the impact, you can see three centers of fire: as it follows from the data of the Wikimapia service, one of them is at the place of the hangar of the technical and operational part, the second is in an open area, and the third is where one of the fuel depots was located. lubricants. The photo from space confirms the statements of Russian sources that the planes were not damaged during the drone strike, the report says.

Strike on the airfield "Millerovo"

On the night of July 20, powerful explosions were reported near the Millerovo military airfield. The network reported that more than 16 explosions were heard in the area of the village of Dolotinka, near the airfield.

Military expert Oleksandr Musienko said that the Russian airfield "Millerovo" ceased to exist after the Second World War, but it was restored in January 2014, just before the occupation of Crimea.

The date gives an understanding that it was restored for the annexation of Crimea, for its further occupation. Even then, Russia was preparing for war with Ukraine, these were the final phases, the expert noted.

According to him, various aircraft were based there - MiG-29, and later Su-35, as well as Su-30 of the occupiers.