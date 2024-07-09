DIU, SSU strike multiple several facilities in Russia
DIU, SSU strike multiple several facilities in Russia

fire
Source:  online.ua

Thanks to the joint operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on July 9, powerful explosions rocked the Akhtubinsk military airbase in the Russian Astrakhan region. Also, a 500 kV electrical substation in the Rostov region and an oil depot in Kalach-on-Don in the Volgograd region were impacted. The online.ua sources in DIU reported about it.

Points of attention

  • Intelligence insiders reveal details of a successful attack on enemy targets in Russia.
  • DIU and SSU announced new explosions in Russia shortly.
  • The joint operation of the DIU and the SBU confirms Ukraine's readiness to defend its interests in the global political arena.

What is known about joint DIU and SSU operation

During the drone attack on the Akhtubinsk military airfield, Russian Telegram channels reported the operation of the Pantsir air defence system and a series of powerful explosions.

However, this information was later removed.

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, this indicates a successful attack because the Russian authorities usually clear the information space in case of damage to critical military facilities.

The DIU, together with the SSU and other Ukrainian Defence Forces, will continue to provide hot summer nights at Russian military facilities working for the war against Ukraine, online.ua sources in DIU said.

The news is updated...

