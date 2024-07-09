DIU, SSU strike multiple several facilities in Russia

Thanks to the joint operation of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on July 9, powerful explosions rocked the Akhtubinsk military airbase in the Russian Astrakhan region. Also, a 500 kV electrical substation in the Rostov region and an oil depot in Kalach-on-Don in the Volgograd region were impacted. The online.ua sources in DIU reported about it.

What is known about joint DIU and SSU operation

During the drone attack on the Akhtubinsk military airfield, Russian Telegram channels reported the operation of the Pantsir air defence system and a series of powerful explosions.

However, this information was later removed.

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, this indicates a successful attack because the Russian authorities usually clear the information space in case of damage to critical military facilities.

The DIU, together with the SSU and other Ukrainian Defence Forces, will continue to provide hot summer nights at Russian military facilities working for the war against Ukraine, online.ua sources in DIU said. Share

The news is updated...