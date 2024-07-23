Drone attack on Sevastopol. The affected military unit of the Russian army

On July 23, the Russians announced a drone attack on Sevastopol. It became known that as a result of the attack, the military infrastructure was affected.

What is known about the consequences of the drone attack on Sevastopol

According to ASTRA sources in the emergency services of the annexed region, at least one of the 21 UAVs attacking Sevastopol on July 23 was not shot down.

They hit the building of military unit 65372 on the Monastirsky highway.

It is not known about the victims.

Military unit 65372 is a separate special purpose radio node of the GRU of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. This part was also attacked on July 15.

What is known about the drone attack on Sevastopol on July 23

According to the occupation governor of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev, more than 15 drones were "destroyed" in the area of the North Side and Fiolent over the water area.

Debris from one UAV fell in one of the real estate owners' associations (TVN), the glass of a truck was broken.

The wreckage of the second drone fell next to a house in the area of another TVN.

According to the occupiers, no objects in the city were damaged.

Instead, locals reported powerful explosions heard in Kerch and Dzhankoya. The Kerch bridge was closed to traffic by the occupiers of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the governor of the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, Veniamin Kondratiev, drones attacked a ferry ship in the port of "Kavkaz".

He claims that the attack was allegedly carried out by Ukrainian UAVs, after which a fire broke out.

The Russian governor said that the fire is currently contained, and emergency services are working on the spot.