Russia's attack on Sumy — Macron makes an urgent appeal to the world

French leader Emmanuel Macron commented on the Russian invasion of Sumy, which killed dozens of people. He drew attention to the fact that Russia is choosing to continue the war despite US proposals for a ceasefire.

Macron calls on the world to act

This morning, two Russian missiles hit the very center of the city of Sumy in Ukraine, resulting in numerous civilian casualties, again including children. Emmanuel Macron President of France

The French leader once again reminded the international community that only Russia wanted this war and that it is continuing it, with no intention of stopping the fire.

"Today, it is clear that only Russia chooses to continue it. Against human lives, international law, and President Trump's diplomatic proposals," Macron stressed. Share

Against this backdrop, the French president called for decisive measures that would ultimately stop the aggressor country.

According to Macron, he and his team are actively working with their allies to achieve this goal.