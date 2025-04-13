Russia's attack on Sumy — Macron makes an urgent appeal to the world
Russia's attack on Sumy — Macron makes an urgent appeal to the world

Macron calls on the world to act
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

French leader Emmanuel Macron commented on the Russian invasion of Sumy, which killed dozens of people. He drew attention to the fact that Russia is choosing to continue the war despite US proposals for a ceasefire.

Points of attention

  • The French leader urges the world to take concrete measures to halt the aggression and collaborates with allies to achieve this goal.
  • Current reports from the State Emergency Service reveal significant casualties in Sumy, with 32 deaths and 99 injuries, including 11 children.

Macron calls on the world to act

This morning, two Russian missiles hit the very center of the city of Sumy in Ukraine, resulting in numerous civilian casualties, again including children.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

The French leader once again reminded the international community that only Russia wanted this war and that it is continuing it, with no intention of stopping the fire.

"Today, it is clear that only Russia chooses to continue it. Against human lives, international law, and President Trump's diplomatic proposals," Macron stressed.

Against this backdrop, the French president called for decisive measures that would ultimately stop the aggressor country.

According to Macron, he and his team are actively working with their allies to achieve this goal.

The State Emergency Service reports that 32 deaths are currently known in Sumy. The number of injured has increased to 99 people, including 11 children.

