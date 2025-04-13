Russia's attack on Sumy — the number of victims has increased sharply

As of 12:20, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on the city of Sumy has reached 83 people. Among them are 7 children. It is also reported that 24 people have died.
Points of attention
- The emergency services are working at the scene to provide medical assistance to the victims.
- The Russian attack on Sumy is a tragic incident that further highlights the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
New details of Russia's attack on Sumy
The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, spoke about the situation in the city.
According to the minister, emergency services continue to work at the scene.
What is important to understand is that in Sumy, the epicenter of the attack was the premises of the regional Human Rights Protection Center — the Russians completely destroyed it.
According to the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Denys Shmyhal, the buildings of Sumy State University were destroyed.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-