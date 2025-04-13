Russia's attack on Sumy — the number of victims has increased sharply

As of 12:20, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on the city of Sumy has reached 83 people. Among them are 7 children. It is also reported that 24 people have died.

New details of Russia's attack on Sumy

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, spoke about the situation in the city.

21 people died. 83 people were injured, including 7 children. All are receiving medical assistance. Igor Klymenko Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

According to the minister, emergency services continue to work at the scene.

"Sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Sumy, we grieve with you," Klymenko emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that in Sumy, the epicenter of the attack was the premises of the regional Human Rights Protection Center — the Russians completely destroyed it.

Recently, Kryvyi Rih. Now, Sumy. This is no longer an accident. This is a Russian terror tactic,” noted Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. Share

According to the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Denys Shmyhal, the buildings of Sumy State University were destroyed.