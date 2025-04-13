Russia's attack on Sumy — the number of victims has increased sharply
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's attack on Sumy — the number of victims has increased sharply

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
New details of Russia's attack on Sumy
Читати українською

As of 12:20, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on the city of Sumy has reached 83 people. Among them are 7 children. It is also reported that 24 people have died.

Points of attention

  • The emergency services are working at the scene to provide medical assistance to the victims.
  • The Russian attack on Sumy is a tragic incident that further highlights the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

New details of Russia's attack on Sumy

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, spoke about the situation in the city.

21 people died. 83 people were injured, including 7 children. All are receiving medical assistance.

Igor Klymenko

Igor Klymenko

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

According to the minister, emergency services continue to work at the scene.

"Sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Sumy, we grieve with you," Klymenko emphasized.

What is important to understand is that in Sumy, the epicenter of the attack was the premises of the regional Human Rights Protection Center — the Russians completely destroyed it.

Recently, Kryvyi Rih. Now, Sumy. This is no longer an accident. This is a Russian terror tactic,” noted Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

According to the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Denys Shmyhal, the buildings of Sumy State University were destroyed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Sumy with a missile — many people dead
The Russian attack on Sumy — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Only a bastard could act like this." Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike on Sumy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky demands a tough response from the world
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Not artillery. Experts named the "dominant killer" on the front
Drones have begun to play a key role in warfare

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?