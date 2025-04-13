Russia attacked Sumy with a missile — many people dead

On the morning of April 13, Russian invaders launched a new attack on the city of Sumy, resulting in the deaths of many civilians.

The Russian attack on Sumy — what is known

The new enemy attack was reported by the acting mayor of Sumy, secretary of the Sumy City Council, Artem Kobzar.

"Today, there are many dead as a result of the strike... The enemy struck the civilian population again," he wrote at 10:52 a.m. on his Telegram channel. Share

According to Kobzar, it was a missile strike.

The exact number of dead and injured is currently unknown.

The first photos and videos of the consequences of the new enemy attack have already been published online.

At around 11:00 AM, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian invaders began dropping KABs on the Sumy region.

It is also indicated that enemy reconnaissance UAVs have been recorded in the Zaporizhia region and in the center of the Dnipropetrovsk region.