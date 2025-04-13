The snowball effect. What is known about the dangerous tactics of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The snowball effect. What is known about the dangerous tactics of the Russian army

Experts assessed the tactics of the Russian army
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) experts concluded that the Russian invaders are combining the brute force of the Red Army with modern technology to advance on the front line. Overall, it all boils down to a grueling assault on devastated Ukrainian cities and villages at the cost of thousands of Russian soldiers killed and wounded.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops utilize reconnaissance drones to gather detailed information about the Ukrainian military, including artillery positions and troop concentrations, to plan precision strikes and attacks.
  • The relentless assault by Russian 'Eagles' and infantry in Ukrainian cities showcases a brutal disregard for their own losses, emphasizing the ruthless nature of the ongoing conflict.

Experts assessed the tactics of the Russian army

According to experts, the Russian way of waging war consists of several key elements.

First of all, the Russian army uses drones to detect the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After that, the occupiers actively use their bombs and artillery to pave the way for infantry to capture Ukrainian territory.

Each element of the attack supports the others, occurring simultaneously or in waves. This creates a snowball effect, forcing the Ukrainian military to retreat, the publication writes.

We also cannot ignore the fact that hundreds of reconnaissance drones are almost always present above the front line.

It is thanks to them that the enemy receives detailed information about the Ukrainian military.

Russian troops use them to detect Ukrainian artillery and large concentrations of troops in forests, dugouts, and trenches, and then plan strikes and attacks on these positions, experts emphasize.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work After New Russian Attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump intrigued with statement about ending Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump assessed the progress of negotiations with Ukraine and Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed 71 Russian artillery systems
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The AFU destroyed 71 Russian artillery systems

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?