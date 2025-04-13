The snowball effect. What is known about the dangerous tactics of the Russian army

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) experts concluded that the Russian invaders are combining the brute force of the Red Army with modern technology to advance on the front line. Overall, it all boils down to a grueling assault on devastated Ukrainian cities and villages at the cost of thousands of Russian soldiers killed and wounded.
Points of attention
- Russian troops utilize reconnaissance drones to gather detailed information about the Ukrainian military, including artillery positions and troop concentrations, to plan precision strikes and attacks.
- The relentless assault by Russian 'Eagles' and infantry in Ukrainian cities showcases a brutal disregard for their own losses, emphasizing the ruthless nature of the ongoing conflict.
Experts assessed the tactics of the Russian army
According to experts, the Russian way of waging war consists of several key elements.
First of all, the Russian army uses drones to detect the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
After that, the occupiers actively use their bombs and artillery to pave the way for infantry to capture Ukrainian territory.
We also cannot ignore the fact that hundreds of reconnaissance drones are almost always present above the front line.
It is thanks to them that the enemy receives detailed information about the Ukrainian military.
