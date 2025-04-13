The snowball effect. What is known about the dangerous tactics of the Russian army

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) experts concluded that the Russian invaders are combining the brute force of the Red Army with modern technology to advance on the front line. Overall, it all boils down to a grueling assault on devastated Ukrainian cities and villages at the cost of thousands of Russian soldiers killed and wounded.

Experts assessed the tactics of the Russian army

According to experts, the Russian way of waging war consists of several key elements.

First of all, the Russian army uses drones to detect the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After that, the occupiers actively use their bombs and artillery to pave the way for infantry to capture Ukrainian territory.

Each element of the attack supports the others, occurring simultaneously or in waves. This creates a snowball effect, forcing the Ukrainian military to retreat, the publication writes. Share

We also cannot ignore the fact that hundreds of reconnaissance drones are almost always present above the front line.

It is thanks to them that the enemy receives detailed information about the Ukrainian military.