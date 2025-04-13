Trump intrigued with statement about ending Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said talks to end the war were going well, but added that there comes a point when you simply “have to act or shut up.”

Trump assessed the progress of negotiations with Ukraine and Russia

Journalists note that the head of the White House made such a statement a day after he expressed disappointment with Russia and called on it to "move" towards concluding an agreement.

"I think relations between Ukraine and Russia can develop well, and you will find out about it very soon," Donald Trump intrigued. Share

However, he still has not clarified what exactly he is talking about.

There's a point where you just have to either act or shut up and we'll see what happens, but I think it's going well. Donald Trump President of the United States

As previously mentioned, on April 11, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about "aspects of the Ukrainian settlement."

Despite the fact that these negotiations have reached an impasse due to disagreements over the conditions for a complete cessation of hostilities, the Trump team is not giving up trying to reach an agreement with Russia.