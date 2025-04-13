Trump intrigued with statement about ending Russia's war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said talks to end the war were going well, but added that there comes a point when you simply “have to act or shut up.”
Points of attention
- Trump's statements reflect a mix of hope for progress in resolving the conflict and frustration with the pace of negotiations with Russia.
- The evolving situation highlights the complexity of the relationship between the US, Ukraine, and Russia, with implications for international diplomacy and security.
Trump assessed the progress of negotiations with Ukraine and Russia
Journalists note that the head of the White House made such a statement a day after he expressed disappointment with Russia and called on it to "move" towards concluding an agreement.
However, he still has not clarified what exactly he is talking about.
As previously mentioned, on April 11, Trump envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about "aspects of the Ukrainian settlement."
Despite the fact that these negotiations have reached an impasse due to disagreements over the conditions for a complete cessation of hostilities, the Trump team is not giving up trying to reach an agreement with Russia.
