Budanov revealed important details of Russia's attack on Sumy

The head of the DIU, Kirill Budanov, reported that the aggressor country Russia struck Sumy with ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M/KN-23 type. According to the latest data, at least 32 people were killed.
Points of attention
- The attack on Sumy has been condemned as another war crime of Russia, with ongoing emergency and rescue operations in place to deal with the aftermath.
- Kirill Budanov expressed condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized the importance of holding all involved in the attack accountable for their actions.
What did the DIU manage to learn about the Russian attack on Sumy?
As Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out, the criminal strike on Sumy with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles was carried out by Russian units of the 112th and 448th missile brigades from the territory of the Voronezh (Liski) and Kursk (Lezhenki) regions of the aggressor country.
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as of 2:10 p.m., 32 people died, including 2 children.
84 people were injured, including 10 children.
Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.
