Budanov revealed important details of Russia's attack on Sumy

The head of the DIU, Kirill Budanov, reported that the aggressor country Russia struck Sumy with ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M/KN-23 type. According to the latest data, at least 32 people were killed.

What did the DIU manage to learn about the Russian attack on Sumy?

Another war crime of Russia — ballistic missile strike on Sumy, killing of Ukrainian civilians. Many people went to churches on Palm Sunday, some were returning home from church services. Another proof of the godlessness of the disgusting, cursed Moscow. Kirill Budanov Head of DIU MOU

As Ukrainian intelligence officers managed to find out, the criminal strike on Sumy with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles was carried out by Russian units of the 112th and 448th missile brigades from the territory of the Voronezh (Liski) and Kursk (Lezhenki) regions of the aggressor country.

"It is our common cause to ensure that no war criminal — from those who gave the orders to those who launched the missiles — escapes retribution. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims," Budanov said. Share

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as of 2:10 p.m., 32 people died, including 2 children.

84 people were injured, including 10 children.

Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing.