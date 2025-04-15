The General Staff has reduced basic general military training for some soldiers

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has decided to reduce the basic general military training program for some servicemen from May 1 to one month.

What is important to know about the Syrsky decision?

One of the main goals is to reduce the burden on soldiers fit for service in support units, security units, territorial recruitment and social support centers, higher military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, as well as logistics, communications, and security units.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that starting from May 1, the specified categories of soldiers will undergo BZVP according to the updated program, which provides for:

reduction of the preparation period to one month (instead of 45 days);

reduced level of physical activity;

formation of separate training units (companies or platoons).

What is important to understand is that the new changes apply to both soldiers who have just been called up for service and those who have previously undergone training at military training departments or are undergoing BZVP again for various reasons.