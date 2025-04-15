How the situation is developing at the front — a report from the General Staff
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 15, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two air defense systems, four command posts, eight artillery systems, three radar/electronic warfare systems, and two other important facilities of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff highlights the 1147th day of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, emphasizing the ongoing conflict and attacks.
  • Stay informed with the latest developments at the frontline and the ongoing efforts of the Defense Forces of Ukraine against Russian aggression.

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/15/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 935,160 (+1,180) people,

  • tanks — 10,629 (+7) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,150 (+20) units,

  • artillery systems — 26,290 (+68) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,132 (+2) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 32,691 (+147) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 44,339 (+210) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the 1147th day of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine has begun.

On April 14, 99 combat clashes took place at the front.

The Russian army carried out one missile and 119 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using one missile and dropping 191 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, the enemy used 3,275 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 6,590 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

