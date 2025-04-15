Watch: Over 100 drones attacked various regions of Russia

On the morning of April 15, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced a massive drone attack on the Kursk region. In addition, the Voronezh, Moscow, Bryansk, and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation were also hit by drone strikes.

New “bavovna” in Russia on April 15

The start of the drone attack was announced by the Kursk Region Operational Headquarters and the Astra Telegram channel.

According to local residents, at around 2:30 a.m. they heard a lot of explosions.

Later, photos and videos of a fire in a residential high-rise building allegedly caused by a drone hit began to be published on social media.

Russian media outlets did not report any other consequences.

Local authorities reported one death and 9 injuries.

What is important to understand is that the Ukrainian Defense Forces always strike exclusively at military facilities, military factories, and fuel and lubricant storage facilities that provide fuel to the Russian army.

According to experts, a drone can go off course, for example, due to the effects of electronic warfare.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 109 Ukrainian UAVs were allegedly shot down over the Kursk region.

Moreover, it is stated that 3 drones were destroyed over the Voronezh region and one each over the Moscow, Bryansk, and Oryol regions of the Russian Federation.