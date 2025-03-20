Early on the morning of March 20, Russians complained about explosions in the Saratov region. According to them, unknown drones carried out a raid on the Engels refinery.

“Bavovna” in the Saratov region: what is known

According to local residents from Saratov and Engels, they were awakened at around 4 a.m. by the loud sound of sirens. Then a series of explosions were heard.

After that, eyewitnesses reported that a fire had broken out near the local oil depot in Engels, and footage began to appear on social media. At the same time, some channels wrote that only the wreckage of drones was burning.

Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin said that windows at a local hospital in Engels were damaged as a result of an attack by unknown drones. One woman was also reportedly injured and is currently receiving treatment.

In addition, Busargin stated that today classes at Engels schools will be held remotely. Share

However, only Engels survived. According to the Russians, a private house burned down in the Sokolovaya Gora area after a drone attack.

The Russians have reported new explosions and smoke in Engels. Several channels are reporting that a military airfield has been attacked.

Busargin reported that today's drone attack on Saratov and Engels was the largest ever.

Prior to this, a number of local channels reported that residents living near the military airfield in Engels had begun to evacuate.