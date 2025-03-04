On the night of March 4, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, successfully attacked several important objects on the territory of the aggressor country of Russia.
Points of attention
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine are determined to neutralize the threat posed by Russia and continue to take action to force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression.
- Stay tuned for updates on the consequences of the recent attack as Ukrainian forces strive to protect their country and halt the war against Ukraine.
Details of the new “cotton” in Russia on March 4
According to the latest data, in the Rostov region of Russia, Ukrainian soldiers have attacked the enemy's oil pumping infrastructure, which plays an important role in supplying the Russian army.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms that there were loud explosions, and then a fire broke out on the territory of the target.
Moreover, it is indicated that there have been reports of powerful explosions in the area of the Sokhranovsky linear production department of main gas pipelines in the Rostov region of Russia.
All details regarding the consequences of the new attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces will be announced later.
