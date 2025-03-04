Powerful "cotton" in Russia. The General Staff of the AFU named the hit enemy targets
Category
Events
Publication date

Powerful "cotton" in Russia. The General Staff of the AFU named the hit enemy targets

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Powerful "cotton" in Russia. The General Staff of the AFU named the hit enemy targets
Читати українською

On the night of March 4, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, successfully attacked several important objects on the territory of the aggressor country of Russia.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine are determined to neutralize the threat posed by Russia and continue to take action to force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression.
  • Stay tuned for updates on the consequences of the recent attack as Ukrainian forces strive to protect their country and halt the war against Ukraine.

Details of the new “cotton” in Russia on March 4

According to the latest data, in the Rostov region of Russia, Ukrainian soldiers have attacked the enemy's oil pumping infrastructure, which plays an important role in supplying the Russian army.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms that there were loud explosions, and then a fire broke out on the territory of the target.

There were also hits on the production facilities of the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region. The enemy actively countered with electronic warfare and air defense. A fire was recorded at the enterprise.

Moreover, it is indicated that there have been reports of powerful explosions in the area of the Sokhranovsky linear production department of main gas pipelines in the Rostov region of Russia.

All details regarding the consequences of the new attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces will be announced later.

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. What follows is… Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Armed Forces Successfully Knock Out Russian Army from Toretsk — Forbes
The battle for Toretsk continues
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The 800 billion euro plan. What is known about the new EU decision on Ukraine
Details of the EU's new ambitious plan for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is happy with Trump's decision on Ukraine, but there is a nuance
Kremlin welcomes Trump's pro-Russian decision

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?