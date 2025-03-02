Ukrainian Armed Forces Successfully Knock Out Russian Army from Toretsk — Forbes

According to military observer David Axe, the situation in and around Toretsk began to change rapidly, as the Ukrainian Defense Forces ensured that the Russian invaders began to hastily retreat from the city.

The battle for Toretsk continues

Ax draws attention to the fact that currently, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully conducting counterattacks on several important areas of the front.

Moreover, the Russian army is rapidly losing the advantage it had on the battlefield until recently.

As you know, about a month ago, the Russians announced the capture of Toretsk, but were unable to maintain control over it.

Two weeks after the Russians completely occupied the ruins of Toretsk, the Ukrainians counterattacked — and quickly advanced back into the city, the observer said, adding that he learned about it by accident.

Photo: libkos

As it turned out, a Russian military blogger published a video allegedly about an unsuccessful counterattack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the outskirts of Toretsk.

However, the video clearly shows Ukrainian troops in the center of Toretsk, not just in the border area.

Moreover, Estonian analyst WarTranslated also confirmed that fighting is ongoing in the city center, and the Russian army is losing control.

According to experts, they have data on the complete encirclement of Russian soldiers in several areas at once.

Even reinforced by troops transferred from the Pokrovsk axis, the Russian regiments in and around Toretsk are retreating, — emphasizes Ax.