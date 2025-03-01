Zelenskyy revealed the real reason for the conflict with Trump

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, he is not going to agree to the dangerous conditions for Ukraine for a ceasefire with Russia. That is why a dispute broke out in the Oval Office.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy emphasizes Ukraine's stance on Russia as an enemy and the need for a strong position at the negotiating table for a just peace.
- Ukraine seeks security guarantees from Europe and the United States if not accepted into NATO to prevent further occupation.
Zelensky continues to defend Ukraine's interests
According to the president, he and his team are indeed ready to sign the minerals agreement, and this will be the first step towards security guarantees.
However, this is not enough, as a ceasefire without guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine.
Zelensky also made it clear that Ukraine cannot change its position on Russia.
As the head of state noted, no one wants another wave of occupation.
If Ukraine is not accepted into NATO, then some clear structure of security guarantees from Europe and the United States is needed.
