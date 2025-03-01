Zelenskyy revealed the real reason for the conflict with Trump

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, he is not going to agree to the dangerous conditions for Ukraine for a ceasefire with Russia. That is why a dispute broke out in the Oval Office.

Zelensky continues to defend Ukraine's interests

According to the president, he and his team are indeed ready to sign the minerals agreement, and this will be the first step towards security guarantees.

However, this is not enough, as a ceasefire without guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine.

Zelensky also made it clear that Ukraine cannot change its position on Russia.

Russia is the enemy, this is our reality. Ukraine wants peace, but it must be a just and lasting peace. And for this we must be in a strong position at the negotiating table. Peace can only come when we have security guarantees, when our army is strong, and our partners support us… We cannot simply stop fighting without having guarantees that Putin will not return tomorrow Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, no one wants another wave of occupation.