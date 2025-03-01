According to anonymous sources of journalists in the White House, US President Donald Trump was allegedly outraged that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Oval Office meeting not in a suit.
Trump found an excuse to attack Zelensky
As journalists managed to find out, the US president's advisers told Zelensky's team many times that it would be more respectful for the Ukrainian president to abandon military-style clothing during a visit to the White House.
The Ukrainian leader heeded the calls and arrived in the Oval Office in a more formal black outfit with the national emblem of Ukraine, but without a suit.
However, as it turned out, the American leader still remained dissatisfied.
Moreover, during the conversation, one of the reporters asked Zelensky why he didn't wear a suit to a meeting at the "highest level" office of the United States.
"Why aren't you wearing a suit? Do you have a suit?" the journalist asked.
"Do you have any problems?" Zelenskyy said in response.
"Many Americans have a problem with those who don't respect the Oval Office dress code," the journalist replied.
After that, Zelenskyy said that he would wear a suit after the Russian-Ukrainian war ends.
By the way, this was not just a journalist, but the boyfriend of Marjorie Green, a congresswoman who systematically harasses Ukraine in Congress and cynically accuses Ukrainians of Nazism and torture of civilians.
