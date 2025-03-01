Why Trump got angry with Zelensky — insiders learned the absurd reason

According to anonymous sources of journalists in the White House, US President Donald Trump was allegedly outraged that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Oval Office meeting not in a suit.

Trump found an excuse to attack Zelensky

As journalists managed to find out, the US president's advisers told Zelensky's team many times that it would be more respectful for the Ukrainian president to abandon military-style clothing during a visit to the White House.

The Ukrainian leader heeded the calls and arrived in the Oval Office in a more formal black outfit with the national emblem of Ukraine, but without a suit.

"He's so dressed up today," Trump remarked as he shook hands with Zelensky at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House. Share

However, as it turned out, the American leader still remained dissatisfied.

Moreover, during the conversation, one of the reporters asked Zelensky why he didn't wear a suit to a meeting at the "highest level" office of the United States.

"Why aren't you wearing a suit? Do you have a suit?" the journalist asked.

"Do you have any problems?" Zelenskyy said in response.

"Many Americans have a problem with those who don't respect the Oval Office dress code," the journalist replied.

After that, Zelenskyy said that he would wear a suit after the Russian-Ukrainian war ends.