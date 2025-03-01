"This is not funny." Zelenskyy named the reason for the dispute with Trump and Vance

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the quarrel in the Oval Office could harm both Kyiv and Washington, but he could not remain silent when lies were being spread about Ukraine and the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky was not going to listen to lies about his own country and people

As the head of state noted, he believes in reconciliation with Donald Trump, because this is about the relations of two great countries, not just their presidents.

Volodymyr Zelensky also explained why he could not contain his emotions during the meeting at the White House:

When they say, for example, that Ukraine is almost destroyed, that our soldiers are fleeing, that they are not heroes, that Ukraine has lost millions of civilians, that its president is a dictator. What is the reaction? The reaction is that where is our friendship between Ukraine and the United States? That's the feeling Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The journalist asked the Ukrainian leader if he believed that this dispute was intentional, that he was deliberately provoked.

According to Zelensky, he does not know the answer to this question.