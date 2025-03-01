Zelenskyy assessed the chances of reconciliation with Trump

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that his relations with US President Donald Trump can really improve, since this situation involves two large countries and their relations.

Zelensky believes he will find common ground with Trump

According to the head of state, it will be very difficult for Ukraine to contain Russia without US help, so he arrived on a visit to the White House, counting on continued support.

He also once again reminded Trump and the entire world community who started this war and is the aggressor:

The Russians came to our territory, to our homes... they killed so many people. Just forget about it, just say that Putin is a great guy, no. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, he is open to diplomacy with Russia when there are security guarantees for Ukraine's future from the United States.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded that Kyiv and Washington should be on the same side.