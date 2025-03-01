Zelenskyy assessed the chances of reconciliation with Trump

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that his relations with US President Donald Trump can really improve, since this situation involves two large countries and their relations.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian leader reiterates the distinction between friends and foes, emphasizing the stance that Ukraine views America as a friend and Russia as an enemy, while remaining open to diplomacy with Russia with US security guarantees.
- Zelenskyy's call for unity between Kyiv and Washington portrays a united front against Russian aggression, emphasizing the desire for the conflict to end while maintaining unwavering condemnation of Russian actions.
Zelensky believes he will find common ground with Trump
According to the head of state, it will be very difficult for Ukraine to contain Russia without US help, so he arrived on a visit to the White House, counting on continued support.
He also once again reminded Trump and the entire world community who started this war and is the aggressor:
As the Ukrainian leader noted, he is open to diplomacy with Russia when there are security guarantees for Ukraine's future from the United States.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again reminded that Kyiv and Washington should be on the same side.
More on the topic
