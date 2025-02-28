European leaders support Ukraine amid Trump-Zelenskyy dispute

Several European presidents have already expressed their support for Ukraine. This came after the dispute between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Europe supports Ukraine

After the meeting between the American and Ukrainian leaders, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted in a post on X that Ukrainians are not alone.

Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) February 28, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first to react to the altercation between Trump and Zelensky.

We must respect those who fight. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Macron stressed that we must not forget that there is "an aggressor and a person who is attacked."

At the same time, the deputy leader of the German CDU party, Johann Wadeful, added that Europe will not betray Ukraine.

It should be noted that Democratic lawmakers came to Zelensky's defense, condemning Trump and Vance's attitude toward the Ukrainian president after the leaders of the two countries got into a heated exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office.