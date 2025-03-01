Trump may block all US aid to Ukraine — WP

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a scenario that would cut off all ongoing military aid to Ukraine, after White House Chief of Staff and Vice President J.D. Vance provoked an argument with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

The US may stop all aid to Ukraine

According to insiders, the decision, if it is made, will affect radars, vehicles, ammunition and missiles worth billions of dollars.

We are talking about weapons that are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine through the presidential arms reduction mechanism.

The consideration of keeping weapons for Ukraine to repel a full-scale invasion by Russia underscores the sharp deterioration in relations between the former allies following a contentious exchange in the Oval Office between Zelensky, President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Share

Those around the US president do not want to admit that the confrontation between Trump and Vance with Zelensky was intentional.

The White House continues to claim that it did everything possible to create a more positive tone in planning the meeting.

According to the insider, this is indicated by Trump's rejection of false accusations that Zelensky is a "dictator."