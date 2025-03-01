Trump may block all US aid to Ukraine — WP

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering a scenario that would cut off all ongoing military aid to Ukraine, after White House Chief of Staff and Vice President J.D. Vance provoked an argument with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.
Points of attention
- There are speculations that the decision, if executed, could leave Ukraine vulnerable to a full-scale invasion by Russia, highlighting the possible repercussions of disrupting the aid mechanism.
- Despite the White House's efforts to downplay the confrontation, insiders suggest that the situation signifies a significant deterioration in the relationship between the two nations.
The US may stop all aid to Ukraine
According to insiders, the decision, if it is made, will affect radars, vehicles, ammunition and missiles worth billions of dollars.
We are talking about weapons that are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine through the presidential arms reduction mechanism.
Those around the US president do not want to admit that the confrontation between Trump and Vance with Zelensky was intentional.
The White House continues to claim that it did everything possible to create a more positive tone in planning the meeting.
According to the insider, this is indicated by Trump's rejection of false accusations that Zelensky is a "dictator."
