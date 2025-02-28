Zelenskyy met with Trump at the White House — first details

US and Ukrainian Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky began talks in the Oval Office on the evening of February 28 on a wide range of issues related to establishing peace in Ukraine, deepening partnership, and other important aspects.

Zelenskyy met with Trump: what is known

The meeting of the presidents takes place in the presence of representatives of official delegations from both sides,

The heads of state are expected to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine, ways to end it and establish peace, the implementation of a bilateral partnership in the development of Ukrainian minerals, and other issues. The leaders' communication will continue during a working lunch, where there will be an opportunity to discuss positions in a more informal setting.

After that, the heads of state will participate in the signing of a bilateral agreement on establishing the rules and conditions of the investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. The day before, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a decision to sign an agreement with the US government.

The document is a framework document, which means that further steps need to be taken by both sides. In the future, the countries will work on an agreement to create a reconstruction investment fund, which will require ratification by the Verkhovna Rada.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting at the White House, showed US President Donald Trump photos of Ukrainian citizens before and after Russian captivity.

Ukraine will not return to war, Trump said.

Zelenskyy added that, in his opinion, Trump will not stop supporting Ukraine.

If Trump brings peace to Ukraine, he will be on the level of George Washington. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Trump made a number of statements during his meeting with Zelensky:

We will give Ukraine weapons. I hope we won't have to send a lot.

We are not talking about security guarantees. We are all waiting for a quick end to this war.

We are going to use rare earth minerals and use them for everything we do, including AI and weapons.

Once the deal is made, it will be over. Russia will not want to come back.

I hope I will be remembered as a peacemaker.

I stopped a lot of wars. Many wanted to fight, but I stopped them. You haven't even heard of it.

"We need more than just a ceasefire. We've already done that. Putin has violated it 25 times, including during your term," Zelenskyy replied to Trump.

When asked whose side he was on — Russia or Ukraine, Trump replied that he was in the middle because he wanted peace.