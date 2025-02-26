When Zelensky will meet with Trump — the date is known

White House President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Washington on February 28 for a personal meeting. According to preliminary data, an agreement on mineral extraction may be signed during the negotiations.
Points of attention
- American taxpayers are expected to receive their money back as part of the deal, along with Ukraine benefiting from equipment and military hardware.
- Trump's main goal in relation to Ukraine is to help 'put it on its feet' and assist in the recovery process, following the unfortunate events that have transpired.
Zelenskyy and Trump to meet soon
According to the American leader, this is a really big deal — it's about rare earth metals and other resources.
Against this background, the head of the White House once again announced his intention to return the spent funds.
Journalists asked Trump what Ukraine would get in return:
As the American leader claims, his main task regarding Ukraine is to "put it on its feet."
