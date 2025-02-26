White House President Donald Trump has officially confirmed that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky will arrive in Washington on February 28 for a personal meeting. According to preliminary data, an agreement on mineral extraction may be signed during the negotiations.

Zelenskyy and Trump to meet soon

I heard that he (Zelensky — ed.) is coming on Friday (February 28 — ed.). Of course, I don't mind if he wants to. And if he wants to sign it with me — please do. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the American leader, this is a really big deal — it's about rare earth metals and other resources.

Against this background, the head of the White House once again announced his intention to return the spent funds.

The war shouldn't have happened, but it did, and now we have to resolve it. American taxpayers will finally get their money back. Share

Journalists asked Trump what Ukraine would get in return:

"$350 billion in the form of a large amount of equipment and military hardware, and, above all, the right to fight," the US president responded. Share

As the American leader claims, his main task regarding Ukraine is to "put it on its feet."