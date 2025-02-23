Zelensky is ready to leave the presidency, but there are conditions

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again made it clear that he is not clinging to power and is ready to leave the presidency if it returns peace to Ukraine or ensures its membership in NATO.

Zelenskyy announced his conditions

The head of state made a statement on this matter during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025".

Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered a journalist's question at a press conference about whether he was ready to leave the presidency if it would mean peace for Ukraine.

I am ready to leave the presidency if it brings peace. I can trade it for NATO (entry into the Alliance — ed.) Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also commented on a potential subsoil deal with the United States. He added that Ukraine should not recognize grants as debts.

"I agreed with Biden and Congress that the funds that the US provided to us were grants, not borrowed money," Zelensky explained. Share

According to him, there is a figure of $100 billion, but it is by no means the $500 billion that they tried to hang as debt.