Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again made it clear that he is not clinging to power and is ready to leave the presidency if it returns peace to Ukraine or ensures its membership in NATO.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy's statements were made during the 'Ukraine. Year 2025' forum, where he outlined his conditions for leaving the presidency.
- The President's remarks shed light on his priorities, including peace, national security, and prudent financial management for Ukraine.
Zelenskyy announced his conditions
The head of state made a statement on this matter during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025".
Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered a journalist's question at a press conference about whether he was ready to leave the presidency if it would mean peace for Ukraine.
The Ukrainian leader also commented on a potential subsoil deal with the United States. He added that Ukraine should not recognize grants as debts.
According to him, there is a figure of $100 billion, but it is by no means the $500 billion that they tried to hang as debt.
