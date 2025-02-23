Russia prepared the assassination attempts on Budanov and Malyuk and the terrorist attack in Kyiv
Russia prepared the assassination attempts on Budanov and Malyuk and the terrorist attack in Kyiv

The kid revealed the Russian Federation's plans, which were thwarted
Source:  Ukrinform

During the three years of the full-scale war waged by Russia, Ukrainian special services have uncovered 102 Russian spy networks, including attempts on key state figures, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk said.

The kid revealed the Russian Federation's plans, which were thwarted

During the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025", the head of the SBU spoke about one agent network that tried to organize a terrorist attack in one of the construction hypermarkets in Kyiv.

As Vasyl Malyuk noted, this could have happened in the hypermarket of the "French company" after 6:00 PM, where there should have been many people.

The Russians were counting on the explosive devices, which were located in places where flammable mixtures were located, to explode.

Moreover, the aggressor country Russia planned an assassination attempt on Malyuk and the head of the State Security Service, Kirill Budanov, for Easter 2024.

In three years, we have discovered 102 spy networks, including top ones. Among them are those that planned to eliminate our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the President of Ukraine.

Vasyl Malyuk

Vasyl Malyuk

Head of the SBU

According to Malyuk, the enemy is constantly trying to work with the help of agents, but he has no right to reveal all the details.

