Detention of FSB "top rat" — SSU reveals details of high-profile special operation

On the morning of February 12, the Security Service of Ukraine arrested the head of the Anti-Terrorism Center, Colonel Dmytro Kozyura, for collaborating with Russian special services. He was detained personally by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk.

Details of the detention of the SSU's FSB "top rat" Kozyura

As reported by the SBU, an unprecedented special operation was carried out involving a complex set of overt and covert measures.

The traitor had been in the works of the SBU internal security officers for a long time. We actually surrounded him from all sides, monitored every step of the "rat" around the clock — contacts, communication, correspondence, literally "lived" in his phone, he was constantly under audio and video surveillance. Share

According to Malyuk, he personally supervised the case, and the development and implementation of the special operation was reported directly to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is noted that the SSU not only exposed Kozyura for treason, but also used him in a counterintelligence game: through the traitor, the Security Service transmitted a large amount of disinformation to the enemy. Also, to prevent him from harming the state security of Ukraine, the person in question was restricted from accessing really important data.

Such a special operation demonstrates that the SSU is able to respond promptly to threats and effectively counter the enemy. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we have conducted a serious cleansing process, which is still ongoing. We are doing everything to protect our state from internal and external enemies. Vasyl Malyuk Head of the Security Service of Ukraine

The criminal proceedings documented 14 large-scale episodes of the FSB agent network's activities. The traitors' task was to transmit to the enemy data on the deployment of troops, weapons, the condition of critical infrastructure, and the results of missile strikes.

The traitor, recruited by the FSB in Vienna in 2018, was "canned" for a while, but in December 2024 he renewed contacts with Russian handlers. He maintained contact with the FSB through a secret apartment in Kyiv, using special means of communication.

The traitor's relatives, who justify Russian aggression, are also involved in the case. They are planned to be charged under Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The curator of the agents, Yuri Shatalov from the FSB, has also been identified.

The belongings of the detained “top rat”

The SSU has irrefutable evidence of the crime, including interception of conversations, videos, and documents. The official has been charged with high treason (Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.