Wanted to blow up the railway. SSU detained FSB agent in Rivne region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Wanted to blow up the railway. SSU detained FSB agent in Rivne region

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Читати українською

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of Russian special services who was supposed to blow up a freight train in the Rivne region and was collecting data on Defense Forces facilities in the Lviv region.

Points of attention

  • The Security Service of Ukraine successfully detained an FSB agent who was planning to carry out a terrorist attack by blowing up a freight train in the Rivne region.
  • The Russian agent had ideological sympathies for Russia and a criminal record for vandalism at Ukrainian soldiers' burial sites, indicating his dangerous intentions.
  • The thwarted sabotage aimed at disrupting the supply of military aid to the front lines, highlighting the grave threat posed by the activities of Russian special services in Ukraine.
  • Efforts to prevent a large-scale terrorist attack in Kyiv further underscore the ongoing security challenges faced by Ukraine and the need for vigilance against Russian espionage and sabotage.
  • The detainee is facing serious charges of high treason and sabotage, reflecting the severity of the attempted terrorist acts and the commitment of Ukrainian authorities to protect national security.

SSU detained FSB agent in Rivne region

It was established that in the Rivne region, an attacker tried to plant an improvised explosive device under a railway track used for freight transportation.

The Russian invaders planned to remotely activate explosives while the train was moving and thus disrupt the supply of military aid to the front lines.

The SBU detained the attacker right while he was planting the explosives.

The Russian agent turned out to be an unemployed 23-year-old resident of the Lviv region, who had already been prosecuted for vandalism at the burial sites of Ukrainian soldiers.

He came into the sights of the Russian FSB as an ideological supporter of racism and because of his desire to leave for Russia, which he repeatedly wrote about on social networks.

FSB agent

According to the investigation, the suspect received step-by-step instructions from Russian handlers: to arrive in the Rivne region, take the explosives from the cache, and plant them at specified coordinates on the tracks.

During the investigation, evidence was obtained that the defendant had completed another task — he was collecting information about the locations of Defense Forces units in the Lviv region.

Investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law; sabotage committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU Detains Another Russian Agent

Counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service were able to prevent a large-scale terrorist attack on one of the central, crowded streets of the Ukrainian capital.

Thanks to a successful special operation in Kyiv, a Russian agent was detained who was preparing to detonate explosives near the building of one of the structural units of the SBU.

Despite the fact that the specified location is not currently used by security forces, a potential terrorist attack could have caused enormous casualties among civilians in the central part of the capital.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
He corrected the shelling in Donetsk region. SBU detained an agent from Moscow
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
He corrected the shelling in Donetsk region. SBU detained an agent from Moscow
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They were preparing to strike airfields with F-16s. SBU exposed FSB agents
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
They were preparing to strike airfields with F-16s. SBU exposed FSB agents
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The SSU exposed a company from Zhytomyr that supplied boilers to Russian military sanatoriums
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Zhytomyr

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?