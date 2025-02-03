Wanted to blow up the railway. SSU detained FSB agent in Rivne region

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an agent of Russian special services who was supposed to blow up a freight train in the Rivne region and was collecting data on Defense Forces facilities in the Lviv region.

It was established that in the Rivne region, an attacker tried to plant an improvised explosive device under a railway track used for freight transportation.

The Russian invaders planned to remotely activate explosives while the train was moving and thus disrupt the supply of military aid to the front lines.

The SBU detained the attacker right while he was planting the explosives.

The Russian agent turned out to be an unemployed 23-year-old resident of the Lviv region, who had already been prosecuted for vandalism at the burial sites of Ukrainian soldiers. Share

He came into the sights of the Russian FSB as an ideological supporter of racism and because of his desire to leave for Russia, which he repeatedly wrote about on social networks.

According to the investigation, the suspect received step-by-step instructions from Russian handlers: to arrive in the Rivne region, take the explosives from the cache, and plant them at specified coordinates on the tracks.

During the investigation, evidence was obtained that the defendant had completed another task — he was collecting information about the locations of Defense Forces units in the Lviv region.

Investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law; sabotage committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU Detains Another Russian Agent

Counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service were able to prevent a large-scale terrorist attack on one of the central, crowded streets of the Ukrainian capital.

Thanks to a successful special operation in Kyiv, a Russian agent was detained who was preparing to detonate explosives near the building of one of the structural units of the SBU.