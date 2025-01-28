They were preparing to strike airfields with F-16s. SBU exposed FSB agents
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Читати українською

The SBU exposed agents of the Federal Security Service. They were planning to help the Russians strike airfields where F-16 fighter jets were based.

Points of attention

  • The SBU detained FSB agents who were preparing strikes on airfields with F-16s in Ukraine.
  • The detained Russian agents planned to collect coordinates of aviation infrastructure facilities and create reports for the Russians.
  • FSB agents face punishment for high treason - life imprisonment and confiscation of property under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
  • The SBU forces have taken measures to secure Defense Forces locations from attempts by agents to obtain classified information.
  • The agents' data recorded fruitless attempts to obtain information in several regions of Ukraine, which caused their delay and suspicion.

What is known about the detained Russian agents?

As the SBU notes, two Russian agents were detained "red-handed" near one of the airfields - while photographing the takeoff of a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet.

As the SBU established, the detainees were residents of Kremenchuk, aged 22 and 21, who were recruited by an FSB personnel officer. Her identity was also identified.

The agents were tasked with collecting the exact coordinates of Ukraine's main and backup airfields, as well as other aviation infrastructure facilities. This was supposed to help the Russians launch missile or drone strikes on them, the SBU reports.

In addition to geolocations, the attackers were supposed to create text and photo reports describing the equipment located at these facilities.

The agents planned to travel around five regions of Ukraine using shuttle buses. Near each potential target, they planned to rent housing to spy on the target for several days and collect the necessary information.

At the initial stage of their activities, the SBU detected and documented unsuccessful attempts by agents to obtain data in several regions. In response, measures were taken to secure Defense Forces locations.

What punishment does the detainees face?

FSB agents were informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — high treason committed by a group of persons in a pre-arranged conspiracy under martial law.

Those arrested face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

