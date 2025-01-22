Russia launched a strike on the Dnieper. SBU detained a traitor lawyer

A well-known lawyer from Dnipro is suspected of collaborating with enemy intelligence services. He was detained while trying to flee abroad.

What is known about the detained lawyer?

Counterintelligence and SBU investigators have exposed one of the most undercover FSB agents in the Dnipropetrovsk region. He turned out to be a well-known local lawyer who was transmitting coordinates for missile strikes on the Dnipro River.

Law enforcement officers established that the traitor had given the FSB the exact coordinates of the workshops and warehouses of a local enterprise that modernizes and restores attack and reconnaissance drones. As a result of the missile strike, launched at his direction, six people were killed and another 30 were seriously injured. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

The investigation also found that after the attack, he passed on information to the Russians about its consequences and provided the coordinates of another strategic object for further strikes.

The agent maintained contact with his Russian handler through an intermediary — an old acquaintance who holds the position of "first deputy head of the Krasnogvardeysk district administration of Crimea" and works for the FSB.

The lawyer was detained while attempting to cross the state border at the Krakivets checkpoint. During searches of his home and office, mobile phones and SIM cards containing evidence of his espionage activities were seized.

What punishment does a traitor face?

The attacker was notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law);

Part 2 of Article 436-2 (justification and denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, glorification of its participants).

The court has currently chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention. If found guilty, the lawyer faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.