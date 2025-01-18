SSU reported suspicion to pro-Russian ex-host Max Nazarov

On January 18, it officially became known that the Security Service of Ukraine had collected a large-scale evidence base and received conclusions from independent experts confirming the anti-Ukrainian activities of the former host of the sanctioned TV channels “Nash” and “NewsOne”, which belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk and Yevhen Murayev. This is Max Nazarov (Nazar Diorditsy).
Points of attention
- The SSU has collected evidence about the anti-Ukrainian activities of Max Nazarov.
- The former host continued to spread pro-Russian narratives on his YouTube channel.
- The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.
The SSU came to search Max Nazarov's house
The special service draws attention to the fact that after the start of the full-scale war, Nazarov created his own YouTube channel, where he continued to actively spread pro-Russian narratives.
In addition, the blogger regularly invited pro-Russian "political experts" to his broadcasts, a significant number of whom are currently hiding in the aggressor country.
Max Nazarov has tried many times to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
According to the SBU, both defendants publicly tried to discredit Ukraine on the international stage and destabilize the situation within our state.
What punishment does Max Nazarov face?
What is important to understand is that the forensic linguistic examination initiated by the SSU confirmed the facts of the crimes committed by both bloggers.
In addition, it is noted that the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for the defendants is being resolved. They face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.
Comprehensive measures were carried out by SSU investigators in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-