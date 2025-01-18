SSU reported suspicion to pro-Russian ex-host Max Nazarov

On January 18, it officially became known that the Security Service of Ukraine had collected a large-scale evidence base and received conclusions from independent experts confirming the anti-Ukrainian activities of the former host of the sanctioned TV channels “Nash” and “NewsOne”, which belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk and Yevhen Murayev. This is Max Nazarov (Nazar Diorditsy).

The SSU came to search Max Nazarov's house

The special service draws attention to the fact that after the start of the full-scale war, Nazarov created his own YouTube channel, where he continued to actively spread pro-Russian narratives.

In addition, the blogger regularly invited pro-Russian "political experts" to his broadcasts, a significant number of whom are currently hiding in the aggressor country.

Photo: ssu.gov.ua

Max Nazarov has tried many times to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Another frequent guest of the defendant was another pro-Kremlin blogger, who had already received suspicion from SBU investigators in February 2024. Then the court chose a preventive measure for him — house arrest, but later the blogger continued his subversive activities in the interests of Moscow. Share

Photo: ssu.gov.ua

According to the SBU, both defendants publicly tried to discredit Ukraine on the international stage and destabilize the situation within our state.

Photo: facebook.com/andriy.kachor/

What punishment does Max Nazarov face?

What is important to understand is that the forensic linguistic examination initiated by the SSU confirmed the facts of the crimes committed by both bloggers.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have informed them of suspicion under Part 2, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants). Share

Photo: ssu.gov.ua

In addition, it is noted that the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for the defendants is being resolved. They face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.