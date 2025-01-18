SSU reported suspicion to pro-Russian ex-host Max Nazarov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

SSU reported suspicion to pro-Russian ex-host Max Nazarov

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU reported suspicion to pro-Russian ex-host Max Nazarov
Читати українською

On January 18, it officially became known that the Security Service of Ukraine had collected a large-scale evidence base and received conclusions from independent experts confirming the anti-Ukrainian activities of the former host of the sanctioned TV channels “Nash” and “NewsOne”, which belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk and Yevhen Murayev. This is Max Nazarov (Nazar Diorditsy).

Points of attention

  • The SSU has collected evidence about the anti-Ukrainian activities of Max Nazarov.
  • The former host continued to spread pro-Russian narratives on his YouTube channel.
  • The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The SSU came to search Max Nazarov's house

The special service draws attention to the fact that after the start of the full-scale war, Nazarov created his own YouTube channel, where he continued to actively spread pro-Russian narratives.

In addition, the blogger regularly invited pro-Russian "political experts" to his broadcasts, a significant number of whom are currently hiding in the aggressor country.

Photo: ssu.gov.ua

Max Nazarov has tried many times to justify the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Another frequent guest of the defendant was another pro-Kremlin blogger, who had already received suspicion from SBU investigators in February 2024. Then the court chose a preventive measure for him — house arrest, but later the blogger continued his subversive activities in the interests of Moscow.

Photo: ssu.gov.ua

According to the SBU, both defendants publicly tried to discredit Ukraine on the international stage and destabilize the situation within our state.

Photo: facebook.com/andriy.kachor/

What punishment does Max Nazarov face?

What is important to understand is that the forensic linguistic examination initiated by the SSU confirmed the facts of the crimes committed by both bloggers.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have informed them of suspicion under Part 2, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Photo: ssu.gov.ua

In addition, it is noted that the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for the defendants is being resolved. They face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by SSU investigators in Kyiv and Kyiv region under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The SSU detained 5 Russian agents in Kyiv and Ternopil regions — they set fire to the cars of the AFU
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSU fighters hit over 170 units of Russian equipment in the last week of the year
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SSU fighters hit over 170 units of Russian equipment in the last week of the year
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They planned to blow up a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kyiv region. The SBU exposed a network of Russian agents
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
They planned to blow up a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kyiv region. The SBU exposed a network of Russian agents

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?