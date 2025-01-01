SSU fighters hit over 170 units of Russian equipment in the last week of the year

Over the past week, SBU soldiers have hit more than 170 pieces of Russian army equipment. Thanks to this, the enemy's offensive capabilities are significantly reduced.

Ukrainian defenders hit over a hundred Russian vehicles

As noted, over the past week, fighters of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" hit 174 units of Russian military transport with attack drones.

And without the supply of ammunition and reinforcements, the enemy's offensive capabilities are significantly reduced, the report says.

Syrsky summed up 2024 at the front

According to the commander-in-chief, he heard reports on the areas of conducting combat operations, the work of the Air Force and air defense, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, training and restoration of combat readiness, logistics, mobilization, and countering offenses.

Oleksandr Syrsky draws attention to the fact that the current year was difficult for Ukraine, but it did not give up and persevered.

As is known, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to maintain control over strategically important areas, over the western part of the Black Sea.

We are reducing the enemy's military and industrial potential, including with DeepStrike means. We are destroying the aggressor by all possible means. Thus, since the beginning of 2024, the total losses of the occupiers involved in the offensive have already exceeded 421 thousand people killed and wounded. That is, this year the Russians paid the highest price since the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine, - said Syrsky.