Syrsky announced the losses of the Russian army in 2024

As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, he held a meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024.
Points of attention
- The total losses of the Russian army in 2024 reached several hundred thousand.
- During the current year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to increase the volume of unmanned systems by 19 times and destroy 3.7 times more enemy targets.
- The created Unmanned Systems Forces in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are an important component in modern technological warfare.
Syrsky summed up 2024 at the front
According to the commander-in-chief, he heard reports on the areas of conducting combat operations, the work of the Air Force and air defense, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, training and restoration of combat readiness, logistics, mobilization, and countering offenses.
Oleksandr Syrsky draws attention to the fact that the current year was difficult for Ukraine, but it did not give up and persevered.
As is known, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to maintain control over strategically important areas, over the western part of the Black Sea.
What is important to understand is that the total losses of the Russian army over the past almost three years of full-scale war amounted to about 785 thousand soldiers.
Key achievements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024
Oleksandr Syrsky recalled that during the current year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to create the Unmanned Systems Forces.
According to the commander-in-chief, this is an extremely important component against the backdrop of modern technological warfare.
In addition, the terms of basic training for mobilized soldiers have been extended. As Syrsky noted, this is primarily about high-quality training, which is a condition for preserving the lives of our soldiers.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-