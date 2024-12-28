Syrsky announced the losses of the Russian army in 2024

As reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, he held a meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024.

Syrsky summed up 2024 at the front

According to the commander-in-chief, he heard reports on the areas of conducting combat operations, the work of the Air Force and air defense, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, training and restoration of combat readiness, logistics, mobilization, and countering offenses.

Oleksandr Syrsky draws attention to the fact that the current year was difficult for Ukraine, but it did not give up and persevered.

As is known, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to maintain control over strategically important areas, over the western part of the Black Sea.

We are reducing the enemy's military and industrial potential, including with DeepStrike means. We are destroying the aggressor by all possible means. Thus, since the beginning of 2024, the total losses of the occupiers involved in the offensive have already exceeded 421 thousand people killed and wounded. That is, this year the Russians paid the highest price since the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the total losses of the Russian army over the past almost three years of full-scale war amounted to about 785 thousand soldiers.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Key achievements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024

Oleksandr Syrsky recalled that during the current year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to create the Unmanned Systems Forces.

According to the commander-in-chief, this is an extremely important component against the backdrop of modern technological warfare.

Compared to last year, the volume of deliveries of unmanned systems to our units increased 19 times. The number of enemy targets hit and destroyed increased 3.7 times. Share

In addition, the terms of basic training for mobilized soldiers have been extended. As Syrsky noted, this is primarily about high-quality training, which is a condition for preserving the lives of our soldiers.