Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Shahed Repair Base in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On December 26, Ukrainian soldiers struck a powerful blow at a protected facility of the Russian Armed Forces in the Oryol region, where the enemy was repairing Shaheda attack drones.

Points of attention

  • At least 3 Storm Shadow missiles were used to engage the enemy target.
  • The attack killed 2 Russian soldiers and injured seven others.
  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces have detailed information about the facilities of the Russian armed forces, and work to destroy the aggressor's targets will continue.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on December 26, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a protected facility of the Russian armed forces in the Oryol region.

As a result of the fire damage, the warehouse for storing, servicing, and repairing “Shahed” kamikaze drones, which consisted of a number of concrete protected structures, was destroyed, the official statement said.

Ukrainian defenders point out that this successful combat operation significantly reduced the potential of the Russian army, which it actively used to carry out air attacks with strike drones on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine possess detailed information about the facilities of the Russian armed forces.

The work to identify and destroy targets on the aggressor's territory will continue. Glory to Ukraine!

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Details of the attack on the Shahed base in the Oryol region

According to the opposition Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, the Ukrainian Defense Forces used at least 3 Storm Shadow missiles for the air attack.

It was also learned that 2 Russian soldiers were killed and seven others were wounded. The attack took place on December 26 at around 3:40 p.m.

Photo: screenshot

At least 3 missiles hit a military facility of the Russian Defense Ministry between the villages of Tsymbulovo and Rudnevo in the Bolkhiv district. Sources reported that 7 servicemen were injured and hospitalized in the central district hospital, and 2 more servicemen died, the report said.

It is also reported that on December 26, a siren sounded in the region, and schoolchildren were evacuated.

The Kremlin's protege in the region announced a missile threat, but did not report on the consequences of the attack.

