Ukrainian Defense Forces Destroy Shahed Repair Base in Russia

On December 26, Ukrainian soldiers struck a powerful blow at a protected facility of the Russian Armed Forces in the Oryol region, where the enemy was repairing Shaheda attack drones.

What is known about the new successful operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on December 26, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with other components of the Defense Forces, struck a protected facility of the Russian armed forces in the Oryol region.

As a result of the fire damage, the warehouse for storing, servicing, and repairing “Shahed” kamikaze drones, which consisted of a number of concrete protected structures, was destroyed, the official statement said. Share

Ukrainian defenders point out that this successful combat operation significantly reduced the potential of the Russian army, which it actively used to carry out air attacks with strike drones on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine possess detailed information about the facilities of the Russian armed forces.

The work to identify and destroy targets on the aggressor's territory will continue. Glory to Ukraine! Share

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Details of the attack on the Shahed base in the Oryol region

According to the opposition Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, the Ukrainian Defense Forces used at least 3 Storm Shadow missiles for the air attack.

It was also learned that 2 Russian soldiers were killed and seven others were wounded. The attack took place on December 26 at around 3:40 p.m.

Photo: screenshot

At least 3 missiles hit a military facility of the Russian Defense Ministry between the villages of Tsymbulovo and Rudnevo in the Bolkhiv district. Sources reported that 7 servicemen were injured and hospitalized in the central district hospital, and 2 more servicemen died, the report said. Share

It is also reported that on December 26, a siren sounded in the region, and schoolchildren were evacuated.