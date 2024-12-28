Air defense forces neutralized all drones during new Russian attack

On the night of December 28, Russian invaders again attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with strike drones, but none of them reached their target thanks to the coordinated air defense forces.

Air Defense Forces Reported on the Results of Their Work

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new enemy attack began at 11:00 p.m. on December 27.

This time, the Russian army used 16 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and drones of other types (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation).

As of 08:30, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 15 enemy UAVs in the Mykolaiv region, the report says.

In addition, it is noted that one simulator drone was lost in its location.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the property of an enterprise and an apartment building in the city of Mykolaiv was damaged due to the fall of the downed UAVs. There were no casualties or injuries.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasize the Ukrainian defenders.

Details of Russia's attack on Nikolaev

The aggressor country again attacked the city with "Shaheeds" and damaged a residential building. According to preliminary data, the roof of a multi-story building caught fire.

New details were shared by the head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaliy Kim, and the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych.

According to them, the shelling took place on the night of December 28. A Russian kamikaze drone hit a residential area of the city. The attack caused a fire on the roof of a high-rise building.

As a result of the shelling by the "Shaheeds", the roof of a high-rise building is currently on fire. The information is being clarified, the message said.

It later became known that no civilians were injured.