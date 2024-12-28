Ukrainian drones can strike 2,000 km deep into Russia

As officially confirmed by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles can hit enemy targets located at a distance of up to two thousand kilometers.

Ukrainian drones continue to be actively improved

According to a representative of the DIU, the potential of Ukrainian drones allows them to operate at significant distances.

What is important to understand is that there are no official comments on the incidents in Russia, but, as Andrey Yusov noted, "there are explosions there for a reason."

From what we can tell, it's no longer a secret that Ukrainian long-range unmanned aerial vehicles can hypothetically operate up to two thousand kilometers. In most other cases, we neither confirm nor deny. I can only say that there are reasons for the explosions there. Andriy Yusov Representative of the DIU

Yusov once again drew attention to the fact that all strikes on the territory of the aggressor country are aimed exclusively at military facilities related to the army or infrastructure that provides its financing, logistics, or defense.

It is worth noting that this is strikingly different from the tactics of Russia, which deliberately attacks Ukraine's civilian infrastructure on a daily basis.

What is known about the successful operation against Russian ships in the Caspian Sea?

On November 6, Ukrainian drones struck a naval base of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy.

This was another successful and large-scale special operation by Ukrainian military intelligence.

What is important to understand is that the distance from the state border of Ukraine to the target is about 1,500 kilometers.

At least two facilities in the city of Kaspiysk, in the Republic of Dagestan, Russian Federation, were damaged by UAV strikes.

At that time, the missile ships "Tatarstan" and "Dagestan" were involved, and small missile ships of Project 21631 also suffered possible damage.